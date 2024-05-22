« All Events

119th Annual Midnight Sun Baseball Game

June 21 @ 10:00 pm - June 22 @ 1:00 am

A Fairbanks tradition since 1906! Hosted by the Alaska Goldpanners.

Details

Start:
June 21 @ 10:00 pm
End:
June 22 @ 1:00 am
Website:
https://goldpanners.pointstreaksites.com/view/goldpanners/june-21-2024-midnight-sun-game-tickets-go-on-sale-november-15-2023-click-on-image-below

Organizer

Alaska Goldpanners
View Organizer Website

Venue

Growden Memorial Park
207 Wilbur St. 99701 + Google Map

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *