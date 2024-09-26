18th Annual City Sampler: A Taste of Fairbanks

Fairbanks Resource Agency will host its 18th annual City Sampler on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at the Westmark Gold Room from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. City Sampler is a delightful and delicious evening offering an array of Fairbanks’ finest food from local restaurants and caterers, as well as live music and wonderful door prizes. Proceeds from City Sampler help FRA achieve its mission of supporting Alaskans with disabilities, including our growing senior population with Alzheimer’s disease, age-related dementias, and other frail and disabling conditions.

Questions? Contact Wendy Cloyd at 907-456-8901 or email wcloyd@fra-alaska.net