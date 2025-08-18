Fairbanks Resource Agency will host its 19th Annual City Sampler – A Taste of Fairbanks, on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the 8 Star Events Center from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

City Sampler is a delightful and delicious evening offering an array of Fairbanks’ finest food from local restaurants and caterers, as well as live music and wonderful door prizes. Proceeds from City Sampler help FRA achieve its mission of supporting Alaskans with disabilities, including our growing senior population with Alzheimer’s disease, age-related dementias, and other frail and disabling conditions.

Same Great Event – New Venue! More food, more parking, and more seating means more fun!

Confirmed Vendors for 2025

Chena Hot Springs

Great Harvest Bread Company

Republic National Distributing Company (Wine)

Stone’s Throw

Questions? Contact Wendy Cloyd at 907-456-8901 or email wcloyd@fra-alaska.net