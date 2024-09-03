Join us for a monumental evening as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the

Breast Cancer Detection Center of Alaska at our 19th Annual Gala “50 Shades of Pink.”

Each shade represents a decade of growth, a story of survivorship, the testament to resilience, and the hope that has shaped our mission. This event is more than a celebration—it’s a living legacy, committed to ensuring that every Alaskan woman has timely and equitable access to life-saving mammogram screenings. As we look toward 2030, our vision is clear: to close the gap where 2 out of 3 women are not current with their screenings, ensuring that 100% are up-to-date.

Breast cancer survivors come in all shades, each with a unique story of courage and strength. Yet too many still face barriers to early detection, despite breast cancer being 99% survivable when caught early. By attending and supporting this event, you become an integral part of our legacy. Together, we can create a future where early detection is the norm, where every woman is empowered with the knowledge and resources she needs to protect her health, and where lives are saved.

Join us November 9th and add your shade to this powerful movement.