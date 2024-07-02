2024 Annual Midnight Sun Intertribal Powwow

This Annual Event brings together all people of turtle Island in a drug and alcohol-free family setting to celebrate and share First Nation Cultures on the banks of the Chena River in Fairbanks, Alaska. We work to honor our children, elders and Veterans through dance, drum, and community wellness. All powwow events are run by volunteers and for more than two decades all events have been approved and supported by every Athabascan Traditional Chief of the Interior region. This year’s event will feature special guest drum Tha’ Indian Hill out of the state of California.