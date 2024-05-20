2024 Design Alaska Wild Arts Walk

Join the Friends of Creamer’s Field for our 17th annual Design Alaska Wild Arts Walk. The event will be taking place on June 23rd from 11:00 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Walk the Creamer’s Field trails amongst the birds and flowers beneath the warmth of the summer sun and immerse yourselves in artwork from over 30 local artists!

They will be showcasing and selling art of all kinds. You can find that perfect artwork to take home or find gifts for friends and family. Choose from unique paintings, prints, pottery, photography, and more.

Watch local artists race against the clock to complete a masterpiece in only one hour at the Quick Draw Event, starting at 1:00 p.m.

Admission is $5.00 per person for 18+, 17 and under are FREE. Upon admission, each family receives a collector’s edition Wild Arts Walk mug courtesy of Design Alaska!

All proceeds go to support the Friends of Creamer’s Field year-round educational programs and our wonderful local artists!

For more information call the Friends of Creamer’s Field at (907) 978-8457.