2024 Fairbanks Clean Up Day

907 Diesel is once again gathering together to help our community and participating in the golden heart clean up day and we are looking for more volunteers.

Are you tired of seeing the snow melt and seeing trash alongside the Mitchell expressway?

Well let’s do something about it and help Fairbanks clean up. We will be cleaning the Mitchell expressway from Peger to Chena pump road.

We will be meeting at the big dipper parking lot at 9am and departing at 10am.

Afterwards we will be meeting up to have a BBQ, bring a side, 907 diesel will be taking care of the main course.