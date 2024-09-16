2024 Fairbanks Holiday Marketplace

The Holiday Marketplace is a one-stop Christmas shopping extravaganza for Fairbanks and outlying areas. With over 175 mini specialty shops with everything from hand-made soap to beaded earrings to one of a kind artwork, there are literally thousands of gift ideas in one warm location!

Admission is $5 at the door; children 12 and under are free.

Friday Noon-7pm

Saturday 10am-6pm

Sunday 11am-5pm