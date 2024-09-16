2024 Fairbanks Holiday Marketplace
November 15 @ 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm$5
The Holiday Marketplace is a one-stop Christmas shopping extravaganza for Fairbanks and outlying areas. With over 175 mini specialty shops with everything from hand-made soap to beaded earrings to one of a kind artwork, there are literally thousands of gift ideas in one warm location!
Admission is $5 at the door; children 12 and under are free.
Friday Noon-7pm
Saturday 10am-6pm
Sunday 11am-5pm
For vendor information, please visit www.fairbanksevents.com. Please never respond to the many spammers who try to “sell” booth spaces on Facebook. We will never sell through anything other than our company website.