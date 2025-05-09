« All Events

2025 8×10 Alaska Playwrights Festival

May 9 @ 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

$30

You’re invited!

Join us for the 8×10 Alaskan Playwrights Festival, a night of bold stories, fresh talent, and Alaskan voices— premiering live on stage!

Dates: May 9 & 10, 2025
Location: Hap Ryder Riverfront Theater, 1852 2nd Avenue, Fairbanks, Alaska

What’s happening:
• Eight brand-new 10-minute plays written by talented Alaskan playwrights
• Gala Receptions each night — meet the artists, celebrate creativity, and enjoy a festive evening!
• A true showcase of Fairbanks’ vibrant arts community!

Tickets:
Get yours now at aktickets.com or call the Box Office at (907) 456- PLAY (7529).
Box Office Hours: Monday–Friday, 10:30 AM–5:00 PM, plus 1 hour before showtime.

Come for the plays, stay for the celebration!

Details

Date:
May 9
Time:
7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Series:
2025 8×10 Alaska Playwrights Festival
Cost:
$30
Website:
https://aktickets.com/?fbclid=IwY2xjawJ-P4pleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFGUlZLOFhRRjc0dE1uOWZEAR4dlye7fbeeekpR3vBBlDUtBOwsEwFSNzHe21FsaNKh61LcXxzYVJsh7hxiQw_aem_Ui-crxVhvkOz3KaAq3NHtg

Venue

Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre
1852 2nd Ave.
Fairbanks, 99701 + Google Map