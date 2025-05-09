Event Series: 2025 8×10 Alaska Playwrights Festival
2025 8×10 Alaska Playwrights Festival
May 9 @ 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm$30
You’re invited!
Join us for the 8×10 Alaskan Playwrights Festival, a night of bold stories, fresh talent, and Alaskan voices— premiering live on stage!
Dates: May 9 & 10, 2025
Location: Hap Ryder Riverfront Theater, 1852 2nd Avenue, Fairbanks, Alaska
What’s happening:
• Eight brand-new 10-minute plays written by talented Alaskan playwrights
• Gala Receptions each night — meet the artists, celebrate creativity, and enjoy a festive evening!
• A true showcase of Fairbanks’ vibrant arts community!
Tickets:
Get yours now at aktickets.com or call the Box Office at (907) 456- PLAY (7529).
Box Office Hours: Monday–Friday, 10:30 AM–5:00 PM, plus 1 hour before showtime.
Come for the plays, stay for the celebration!