You’re invited!

Join us for the 8×10 Alaskan Playwrights Festival, a night of bold stories, fresh talent, and Alaskan voices— premiering live on stage!

Dates: May 9 & 10, 2025

Location: Hap Ryder Riverfront Theater, 1852 2nd Avenue, Fairbanks, Alaska

What’s happening:

• Eight brand-new 10-minute plays written by talented Alaskan playwrights

• Gala Receptions each night — meet the artists, celebrate creativity, and enjoy a festive evening!

• A true showcase of Fairbanks’ vibrant arts community!

Tickets:

Get yours now at aktickets.com or call the Box Office at (907) 456- PLAY (7529).

Box Office Hours: Monday–Friday, 10:30 AM–5:00 PM, plus 1 hour before showtime.

Come for the plays, stay for the celebration!