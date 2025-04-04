2025 A Woman’s Affair

A Woman’s Affair, sponsored by Borealis Med Spa, is a highly anticipated event and a bold representation of the quality women-owned and women-oriented businesses in Fairbanks. This is a place to discuss important health issues, get tips for managing finances, shop the latest fashions, enjoy a tasty treat, learn new beauty tips and tricks, pick up home decorating ideas, or discover a new hobby – all in one location!

Friday evening opens with a Sip & Shop sponsored by Robinson & Ward P.C. Certified Public Accountants. Like the rest of the weekend, the event is a ton of fun! The ticket cost is $20 and includes a drink ticket (alcoholic or non-alcoholic “mocktail” options available), great Friday night-only door prizes, a weekend pass to A Woman’s Affair (a $10 value), and a goodie bag upon entry (contents vary). Hors d’oeuvres and additional drinks are available for purchase. Friday evening is a 21-and-over event. Children are welcome only if accompanied by a legal parent or guardian.

Saturday and Sunday admission is $5 for adults, children 12 and under are free, and Sunday is free to anyone who brings two cans of food for the Fairbanks Food Bank! Saturday and Sunday will be all the same shopping fun, just without the “sipping” portion.

The hours are as follows:

Friday Sip & Shop – 6pm to 9pm

Saturday – 10am to 5pm

Sunday – 11am to 5pm