These boots were made for enjoying Alaska-made craft beer with friends! Join the Brewers Guild of Alaska for its 2025 Boots & Brews Beer Fest, sponsored by Denali State Bank! This year’s festival will take place at the Carlson Center (Pioneer/North Star Room) in the heart of the Golden Heart City and will feature brews and representatives from over a dozen of Alaska’s craft breweries and cideries, including several festival-exclusives, like Juneau’s Devil’s Club Brewing Company and Sitka’s Harbor Mountain Brewing Company!

Along with stellar craft beverages, this year’s festival will feature live music by the Honeybucket Stringband, a 50/50 raffle ($5 per ticket, cash only, drawing at 8PM), tickets for the guild’s Choo Choo for Two Raffle and door prizes! Food will be available for purchase from Riverside Eats + Drinks.

This event is 21+ only. General admission begins at 6PM, and “First Sip” early admission begins at 5PM. No outside food or beverages allowed, and no reentry.

This year’s featured breweries and cideries include:

Black Spruce Brewing Company (Fairbanks)

Harbor Mountain Brewing Company (Sitka)

Valdez Brewing Company (Valdez)

Zip Kombucha (Anchorage)

Lat 65 Brewing Company (Fairbanks)

Devil’s Club Brewing Company (Juneau)

Glacier BrewHouse (Anchorage)

HooDoo Brewing Company (Fairbanks)

Double Shovel Cider Company (Anchorage)

49th State Brewing Company (Anchorage)

King Street Brewing Company (Anchorage)

Cynosure Brewing (Anchorage)

Turnagain Brewing (Anchorage)

Alaskan Brewing Company (Juneau)

Humble Roots Beer Project (Fairbanks)

Thank you to our title sponsor, Denali State Bank, and to Explore Fairbanks, the Odom Corporation and I Heart Media for their support!