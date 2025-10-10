« All Events

2025 Fairbanks Fiber Festival

October 10 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Free
Join us for the 10th annual Fairbanks Fiber Festival, a FREE family-friendly event celebrating all types of Alaskan fiber art!
Friday, Oct. 10th: 5-8pm
Saturday, Oct. 11th: 10am-5pm
& Sunday, Oct. 12th: 10am-5pm
Location: Centennial Center in Pioneer Park
Enjoy a full weekend of vendors, hands-on demos, kid’s activities, workshops, fiber tools & equipment sale, food and more!
Shop for yarn, fiber, home goods, gifts & more at our vendor marketplace, featuring over 30 Alaskan fiber artists & producers!
Workshop registration opens online September 1st!
For more details, visit: https://www.fairbanksfiberfestival.com/
The Fairbanks Fiber Festival is a collaborative annual event, brought to you by the Fairbanks Fiber Festival Committee, Calypso Farm and Ecology Center, the Fairbanks Weavers and Spinners Guild, the Fairbanks Children’s Museum and many volunteers!

Pioneer Park
2300 Airport Way
Fairbanks, United States