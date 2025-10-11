2025 Fairbanks Fiber Festival

Join us for the 10th annual Fairbanks Fiber Festival, a FREE family-friendly event celebrating all types of Alaskan fiber art!

Friday, Oct. 10th: 5-8pm

Saturday, Oct. 11th: 10am-5pm

& Sunday, Oct. 12th: 10am-5pm

Location: Centennial Center in Pioneer Park

Enjoy a full weekend of vendors, hands-on demos, kid’s activities, workshops, fiber tools & equipment sale, food and more!

Shop for yarn, fiber, home goods, gifts & more at our vendor marketplace, featuring over 30 Alaskan fiber artists & producers!

Workshop registration opens online September 1st!

The Fairbanks Fiber Festival is a collaborative annual event, brought to you by the Fairbanks Fiber Festival Committee, Calypso Farm and Ecology Center, the Fairbanks Weavers and Spinners Guild, the Fairbanks Children’s Museum and many volunteers!