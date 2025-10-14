2025 Fairbanks Holiday Marketplace
November 14 @ 12:00 pm - November 16 @ 5:00 pm
The Holiday Marketplace is a one-stop holiday shopping extravaganza for Fairbanks and outlying areas. There are over 180 vendors filling three different areas within the Carlson Center. With everything from hand-made soap to beaded earrings to one-of-a-kind artwork, there are literally thousands of gift ideas in one warm location! You don’t want to miss it! This event is co-sponsored by Lotto Alaska.
Admission is $5 for adults, kids 12 and under are free. Hours are as follows:
Friday – Noon-7pm
Saturday – 10am-6pm
Sunday – 11am-5pm
PLEASE NOTE! We do not sell booth spaces or door tickets on Facebook so if you see someone advertising one of these, it is a scam. Please only contact KO Productions directly with any questions. Tickets are sold at the door only.