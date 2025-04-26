2025 Fairbanks Outdoor Show

The Fairbanks Outdoor Show, sponsored by Camper Valley RV, is an event all about enjoying the outdoors in our great state of Alaska. Outside activities, ATVs, camping gear, travel ideas, health and fitness, local food vendors, nonprofits, car care, home improvements, shopping, and more… It’ll all be there in one location to help you plan your summer!

Admission is $5 (children 12 and under are free) and includes admission into the Outdoor Show as well as the Interior Alaska Gun Show. Sunday is free for military personnel with ID or anyone who brings two cans of food for the Food Bank.

The hours are as follows:

Friday – 2pm to 7pm

Saturday – 10am to 6pm

Sunday – 11am to 5pm