2025 Klondike Derby

February 22 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

$15
3rd Annual Klondike Derby
Chena Lakes Recreation Area.
Island View Pavilion
February 22nd beginning at 10 am
Scout Skills Stations:
– Wood Tools
– Firecraft
– Shelters
– Obstacle Course
– Ice Rescue/First Aid
Patrol meal will be judged.
Patrol sled will be judged.
All judging will be done by MSC Venturing Crew and Tooktook Order of the Arrow Lodge members.
$15 per Patrol/Sled.
Sign up through the office.

Details

Date:
February 22
Time:
10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Cost:
$15

Venue

Chena Lake Recreation Area
3780 Laurance Rd
North Pole, 99705 + Google Map