2025 Klondike Derby
February 22 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm$15
3rd Annual Klondike Derby
Chena Lakes Recreation Area.
Island View Pavilion
February 22nd beginning at 10 am
Chena Lakes Recreation Area.
Island View Pavilion
February 22nd beginning at 10 am
Scout Skills Stations:
– Wood Tools
– Firecraft
– Shelters
– Obstacle Course
– Ice Rescue/First Aid
– Wood Tools
– Firecraft
– Shelters
– Obstacle Course
– Ice Rescue/First Aid
Patrol meal will be judged.
Patrol sled will be judged.
All judging will be done by MSC Venturing Crew and Tooktook Order of the Arrow Lodge members.
Patrol sled will be judged.
All judging will be done by MSC Venturing Crew and Tooktook Order of the Arrow Lodge members.
$15 per Patrol/Sled.
Sign up through the office.
Sign up through the office.