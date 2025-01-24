2025 Klondike Derby

3rd Annual Klondike Derby

Chena Lakes Recreation Area.

Island View Pavilion

February 22nd beginning at 10 am

Scout Skills Stations:

– Wood Tools

– Firecraft

– Shelters

– Obstacle Course

– Ice Rescue/First Aid

Patrol meal will be judged.

Patrol sled will be judged.

All judging will be done by MSC Venturing Crew and Tooktook Order of the Arrow Lodge members.

$15 per Patrol/Sled.

Sign up through the office.