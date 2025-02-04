2025 Science for Alaska Winter Series

University of Alaska Fairbanks researchers are full of science stories. Join the 2025 Science for Alaska winter talk series to learn about applying remote sensing to study Alaska’s changing landscapes, hear from Alaska Science Forum author Ned Rozell after three decades exploring the state, a unique interview-style conversation with two UAF rocket scientists, and what to expect if Alaska’s Mount Churchill volcano again shows signs of unrest.

The 2025 talks are in-person at the Schaible Auditorium, University of Alaska Fairbanks. You can also register to watch free on Zoom ( https://bit.ly/ScienceforAK25-Zoom ) or join live from the UAF or Geophysical Institute Facebook pages.

Talks start Feb. 4 and occur every Tuesday at 7 p.m. AKST through Feb. 25. Presenters will answer questions after each talk.

The 2025 talks:

Feb. 4: Ned Rozell, UAF – “Aleutians to Arctic Coast: Covering Alaska Science for 30 Years”

Feb. 11: Emily Graham, UAF – “Alaska Changes as Seen from Space: Leaf Miners, Beavers and Rusting Rivers”

Feb. 18: Mark Conde & Kylee Branning, UAF – “Why Space Weather Matters to Alaska: A Conversation with UAF Rocket Scientists”

Feb. 25: Jessica Larsen, UAF – “An Explosive History: Alaska’s Mount Churchill Volcano”

For more information visit http://www.gi.alaska.edu/scienceforalaska or call 907-474-5229.

Science for Alaska is sponsored by the Triplehorn family, Lifewater Engineering Company, the Dr. Syun-Ichi Akasofu Endowment and the UAF Geophysical Institute.

Minors must be accompanied by an adult.