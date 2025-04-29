2025 Tool Swap

DONATE, YOU SELL, WE SELL!

Start cleaning out those garages, sheds, crawlspaces, yards, and make room! The Tool Swap is happening again and this year we’ll have tables available for large volume sellers to sell their tools themselves. This is your opportunity to get the best deals! The CTL will handle all payments for sellers.

DROP tools off from 10 am – 12 pm, SHOP tools from 1 pm – 3 pm

20% of all tool sales go to support the Chena Tool Library, a proud member of the North Star Community Foundation.

As always, we are grateful for tools donations. 100% of funds generated from donated tools sold goes straight back to the CTL to tool maintenance, purchasing new tools for members to borrow, and operations costs.