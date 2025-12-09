2025 Women of Distinction
December 20 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm$100
Join us during the dark Winter Solstice as we celebrate two bright lights of our community: Karen Brauser and Meg Nordale!
Girl Scouts are all about building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. We can’t think of better role models who live our mission every day!
Join us as we share a meal (and Girl Scout cookie-inspired desserts), fellowship, hear more about our Women of Distinction, and compete in a silent auction. It’s going to be a night to remember!
Doors open at 6:00
Dinner/Program begin at 6:30
Taiga Retreat Center at the Wedgewood
