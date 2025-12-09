2025 Women of Distinction

Join us during the dark Winter Solstice as we celebrate two bright lights of our community: Karen Brauser and Meg Nordale!

Girl Scouts are all about building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. We can’t think of better role models who live our mission every day!

Join us as we share a meal (and Girl Scout cookie-inspired desserts), fellowship, hear more about our Women of Distinction, and compete in a silent auction. It’s going to be a night to remember!

Doors open at 6:00

Dinner/Program begin at 6:30

Taiga Retreat Center at the Wedgewood