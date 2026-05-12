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2026 Alaska Railroad Open House

September 26 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Free

The Alaska Railroad’s community Open House will return in 2026 to Fairbanks. The Alaska Railroad’s Open House event provide Alaskans with a unique opportunity to interact with railroaders and to learn about the state’s railroad, offering train rides, static displays of railroad locomotives, and other activities. Event entrance, parking and train rides are ALL FREE, as are other activities and entertainment. The Open House is a family-friendly, accessible event.

More information will be available closer to the event.

Details

  • Date: September 26
  • Time:
    9:00 am - 12:00 pm
  • Cost: Free

Venue

  • Alaska Railroad Depot
  • 1031 Alaska Railroad Depot Rd.
    Fairbanks, 99701     + Google Map
  • Phone 9074586025