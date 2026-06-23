2026 FAIRBANKS TATTOO EXPO

5 WHOLE DAYS?!? HECK YEAH!

8 STAR EVENT CENTER ~ 1485 30th Avenue, Fairbanks, AK 99701

Come on out for the 6th Annual Fairbanks Tattoo Expo hosted by Ink Masters Tattoo Show!

5 STRAIGHT DAYS OF TATTOOING!

Live on-the-spot tattooing all 5 DAYS by over 90 award winning tattoo artists!

Tickets will be available at the door only!

Get there before 5pm on Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday for a $5 discount on any pass (day or weekend)!

Wednesday: 1:00pm – 11:00pm = $25 ($5 off before 5pm)

Thursday: 1:00pm – 11:00pm = $25 ($5 off before 5pm)

Friday: 1:00pm – 11:00pm = $25 ($5 off before 5pm)

Saturday: 11:00am – 11:00pm = $25

Sunday: 11:00am – 9:00pm = $25

Multi-day pass = $40

We’re bringing 90 talented tattoo artists all to one location for YOUR tattoo needs!

All different styles from realism, traditional, new school, black and grey, to color tattoos.

FREE RAFFLE GIVEAWAYS with $1,200 worth of free tattoos throughout the weekend with the attending artists of your choice!

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday we will be raffling off 2 free tattoos! This is a free raffle so listen out for the announcements made throughout each day!!

Must be 18 to enter the raffle and be present to win!

Winner must be 18 with a valid ID.

All ages welcome (children must be accompanied by an adult).

Children 15 and under are free to enter with a parent.

MUST BE 18 & OVER WITH A VALID ID FOR TATTOOS!