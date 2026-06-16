2026 Far North Currant Festival

The 4th Annual Far North Currant Festival: A Celebration of Arctic Abundance

They’re tart, they’re tough, and they’re incredibly healthy! Currants are absolute powerhouses in our northern climate, boasting incredible health benefits and a flavor profile you won’t find anywhere else.

We are hard at work harvesting the best ideas for our 4th annual celebration, and we can’t wait to share the wonders of these berries with you. This year is all about connection and education—sharing the skills and secrets to growing, harvesting, and enjoying currants right here in the North.

What to Expect:

We are currently curating a full day of hands-on learning! While we finalize our lineup, you can look forward to:

Discovery Stations: Growing Currants & Healthy Nutrition Featuring the Veggie Meter!

The Tasting Lab: Compare the unique profiles of our favorite hardy varieties.

Live Demos: Techniques for processing and preserving your harvest.

Family Fun: Activities designed to get the next generation of gardeners excited.

Stay tuned right here! We’ll be announcing our guest speakers, specific workshops, and full schedule as we get closer to the harvest.

We look forward to sharing the wonders of currants with all of you!