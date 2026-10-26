2026 Holiday Wool Market!
Saturday, Nov. 21 | 10am-4pm
Location: Pioneer Museum in Alaskaland (2300 Airport Way)
Shop local ahead of the holidays at our cozy little Wool Market, full of yarn, fiber, gifts & more!
Featuring local fiber artists:
• 14 Mile Farm
• AK Venture
• Calypso Farm
• Eager Spinners
• Hayseed Hopes
• Sandcastle Originals
• White Fireweed Farm
Stock up for all your winter wool projects or shop from our selection of handmade gifts!
• Knitting & crochet kits
• Hand-spun & hand-dyed yarn
• Drop spindle kits
• Spinning fiber
• Project bags
• Ornaments
• Hand knit, crocheted and nalbound items ready to be worn or gifted: hats, mittens, scrunchies, shawls, coffee sleeves, blankets, cowl and more!
Getting Here: the Holiday Wool Market will be at the Pioneer Museum/Pioneer Hall in Alaskaland, close to the Moore Street entrance of the park!
Make a day of it! There are several events happening at Alaskaland on the same day, including a Farmer’s Market Pop-Up at the Folk School Cabin and the Northern Lights Winter Market at the Centennial Center!