2026 Holiday Wool Market!

Saturday, Nov. 21 | 10am-4pm

Location: Pioneer Museum in Alaskaland (2300 Airport Way)

Shop local ahead of the holidays at our cozy little Wool Market, full of yarn, fiber, gifts & more!

Featuring local fiber artists:

• 14 Mile Farm

• AK Venture

• Calypso Farm

• Eager Spinners

• Hayseed Hopes

• Sandcastle Originals

• White Fireweed Farm

Stock up for all your winter wool projects or shop from our selection of handmade gifts!

• Knitting & crochet kits

• Hand-spun & hand-dyed yarn

• Drop spindle kits

• Spinning fiber

• Project bags

• Ornaments

• Hand knit, crocheted and nalbound items ready to be worn or gifted: hats, mittens, scrunchies, shawls, coffee sleeves, blankets, cowl and more!

Getting Here: the Holiday Wool Market will be at the Pioneer Museum/Pioneer Hall in Alaskaland, close to the Moore Street entrance of the park!

Make a day of it! There are several events happening at Alaskaland on the same day, including a Farmer’s Market Pop-Up at the Folk School Cabin and the Northern Lights Winter Market at the Centennial Center!