Doyon Foundation is thrilled to host our annual Turkey Tourney Basketball tournament, taking place Friday, November 27 – Sunday, November 29, 2026 at Lathrop High School in Fairbanks!

Like the North American Basketball tournament, we invite teams of adult players to participate while helping youth teams from Effie Kokrine and Lathrop High Schools earn proceeds and gain skills through volunteerism. The tournament will feature three divisions: Women’s 18+, Men’s 18+, and Men’s 35+, open to Alaska Native and American Indian players. Doyon Foundation is excited to celebrate the talent and dedication of athletes from around the state while offering opportunities for a fun and safe community gathering.

Whether you’re excited to play or are looking for volunteer opportunities this holiday season, we can’t wait to see you there. Stay tuned for updates!

Let’s make this a tournament to remember!

About Doyon Foundation:

Doyon Foundation was incorporated in 1989 as the private foundation for Doyon, Limited. Our mission is to provide educational, career and cultural opportunities to enhance the identity and quality of life for Doyon shareholders and descendants. Our work is focused in three main areas: language, scholarships and workforce development. We rely on the efforts of our staff, board members and dedicated supporters.