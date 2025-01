21+ Winter is a Drag

Klondike’s Winter is a Drag! Drag Show at the UAF PUB!!!

Brought to you by

UAF Nanook Diversity Action Center & The UAF PUB!!!

Tickets

$10 w/ Polar Express Students

$20 General Admission

Call The PUB for VIP Table 907-474-7766

Celebrating Auntie Ice Watah’s Birthday!!!!!!

Hosted By: Cry Baby Cartel

Avery Whytman

Charlie Elite

Ella Mental

Ice Watah

Oasis Debris

Osha Violation

Fairbanks Own

Killian Dalliance