21st Annual Mutt March

Fun event for the whole family! The walk starts at noon and you can participate in the walk, then help out at our table at Moose Creek Pavilion! Companions, Inc Fairbanks will have a table set up at this event once the walk is over to spread the news about Companions, Inc and all that we do!

There will be dogs up for adoption, Canine Good Citizen Test by Golden Retriever Rescue of Fairbanks (GRRF), an agility playground, and a wonderful venue of local animal rescue organizations, and related vendors!