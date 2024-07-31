27th Annual Tanana Valley Sandhill Crane Festival

Birds of a feather flock together! We’re excited for fall migration here in the Tanana Valley!

The 2024 Tanana Valley Sandhill Crane Festival will be taking place on August 23-25, with events happening throughout the week leading up to the festival weekend. Celebrate fall migration with thousands of Sandhill Cranes and waterfowl gathering at Creamer’s Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge.

Enjoy nature walks, bird and wildlife viewing, photography, workshops, kid’s activities, silent auction, food, a chance to win Alaska Airlines Tickets, and more!

The festival schedule can be viewed here: https://friendsofcreamersfield.org/tanana-valley…/

Come meet and listen to the featured speaker Dr. Liliana Naves, a Migratory Bird Research Analyst with the Subsistence Division of Alaska Department of Fish and Game. The featured artist for the festival is Kassandra Mirosh of Weyekin Studio. Her festival art will be featured in the Silent Auction during the festival weekend.

All events are FREE to the public and will be at Creamer’s Field unless otherwise stated. Donations are appreciated.

For more information, contact Friends of Creamer’s Field at (907) 978-8457 or visit www.friendsofcreamersfield.org.

The festival is sponsored by the Friends of Creamer’s Field in cooperation with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, the Alaska Songbird Institute, and Arctic Audubon Society.