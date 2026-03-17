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2nd Annual Mother’s Day Market

May 9 @ 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Free

Join Us for an Unforgettable Mother’s Day Celebration!
May 9th | 12 PM – 4 PM

We’re thrilled to invite you to our 2nd annual Mother’s Day Event a heartwarming afternoon dedicated to celebrating the amazing women in our lives. Bring your mom, family, and friends for a fun filled day supporting local small businesses, discovering unique gifts, and making memories that will last a lifetime.

✨ What to expect:
• A curated vendor market full of one of a kind finds perfect for last minute Mother’s Day gifts
• A photo booth to capture those special moments
• And best of all… FREE ENTRY!

📣 Calling all vendors!
Vendor spots are $50 and non-refundable. Fees must be paid by April 26th to secure your spot. We are still accepting vendors for this event.

Apply here : https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSeG1u3JP0R…/viewform…

Let’s make Mom feel truly special. Mark your calendars and join us on May 10th from Noon to 4 PM for a magical celebration you won’t want to miss!

Details

  • Date: May 9
  • Time:
    12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
  • Cost: Free

Venue

  • Aurora Boutique & Home Goods
  • 1891 Frank Ave
    Fairbanks,     + Google Map