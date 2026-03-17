2nd Annual Mother’s Day Market

Join Us for an Unforgettable Mother’s Day Celebration!

May 9th | 12 PM – 4 PM

We’re thrilled to invite you to our 2nd annual Mother’s Day Event a heartwarming afternoon dedicated to celebrating the amazing women in our lives. Bring your mom, family, and friends for a fun filled day supporting local small businesses, discovering unique gifts, and making memories that will last a lifetime.

What to expect:

• A curated vendor market full of one of a kind finds perfect for last minute Mother’s Day gifts

• A photo booth to capture those special moments

• And best of all… FREE ENTRY!

Calling all vendors!

Vendor spots are $50 and non-refundable. Fees must be paid by April 26th to secure your spot. We are still accepting vendors for this event.

Apply here : https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSeG1u3JP0R…/viewform…

Let’s make Mom feel truly special. Mark your calendars and join us on May 10th from Noon to 4 PM for a magical celebration you won’t want to miss!