2nd Annual Mother’s Day Market
Join Us for an Unforgettable Mother’s Day Celebration!
May 9th | 12 PM – 4 PM
We’re thrilled to invite you to our 2nd annual Mother’s Day Event a heartwarming afternoon dedicated to celebrating the amazing women in our lives. Bring your mom, family, and friends for a fun filled day supporting local small businesses, discovering unique gifts, and making memories that will last a lifetime.
What to expect:
• A curated vendor market full of one of a kind finds perfect for last minute Mother’s Day gifts
• A photo booth to capture those special moments
• And best of all… FREE ENTRY!
Calling all vendors!
Vendor spots are $50 and non-refundable. Fees must be paid by April 26th to secure your spot. We are still accepting vendors for this event.
Apply here : https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSeG1u3JP0R…/viewform…
Let’s make Mom feel truly special. Mark your calendars and join us on May 10th from Noon to 4 PM for a magical celebration you won’t want to miss!