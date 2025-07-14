

Come join us for the 2nd annual Run for the Gold 4D barrel race, sponsored by Kinross!

We’ll have both barrels and poles, and placings will be based on your average time over all three days – so consistency is key!

1st place in each division will win a buckle.



Entry is $100 per event, and that covers all three days.You do need a current EIA (Coggins) to enter – but if you’ve already turned one in for our weekly shows, you’re all set.

Got questions? Just message us here on Facebook or reach out to one of our board members – we’re happy to help!