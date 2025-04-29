

With the generous contributions of our main sponsor, Kinross Fort Knox, the Resource Center for Parents and Children will be holding the 33rd Annual Mosquito Meander 5K Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, June 14th, 2025!

The Mosquito Meander is one of the most popular races in our community attracting more and more participants each year.

All proceeds from the Mosquito Meander will go to RCPC’s programs that include Family Services parenting and education classes, Stevie’s Place Child Advocacy Center, and RCPC’s Behavioral Health Program.

Be sure to come on down to Pioneer Park on Saturday, June 14th to enjoy this fun run/walk while raising money to provide much needed services for our children, youth, and families.

Click the link here to register: https://register.chronotrack.com/r/85710

There will be fun for the whole family. Come on down and meet our Mosquito! Get your face painted! You DON’T want to miss out! All participants who register will be entered to win a GRAND PRIZE and prizes will be awarded to our top finishers! And let’s not forget about the BBQ and snacks at the end of run!!

Let’s kick off the beginning of summer right!

We can’t wait to see you there!