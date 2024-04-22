33rd Annual Tree Giveaway

The tree giveaway will take place on Saturday, May 18, from 9 a.m. until the trees are gone.

Locations are:

– Delta: GVEA Delta office parking lot, 1681 Richardson Highway

– Fairbanks: GVEA Fairbanks campus parking lot, 758 Illinois Street

– Nenana: Coghill’s General Store, 807 A Street, Nenana

– Healy: Denali Chamber of Commerce, Mile .4 Healy Spur Road

This year, members will be able to choose from an American Black Currant, a Siberian Crabapple or a White Lilac.