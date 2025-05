Saturday, May 17 | 9 am-12 pm

-Delta – GVEA Office

-Fairbanks – GVEA campus

-Healy – Healy Hockey Shack | 10am-1pm

This year, members will be able to choose from a Late Lilac, Amur Maple, Serviceberry.

Quantities are limited to 1 plant per family while supplies last.

For details about GVEA’s Tree Giveaway please call (907) 452-1151 or email GVEA Public Relations at pr@gvea.com.