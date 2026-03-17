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3rd Annual Princess Tea Party!

April 12 @ 2:30 pm - 4:30 pm
$85

YoungLives Fairbanks Presents the 3rd Annual Mommy & Me Princess Tea Party! ✨

You’re invited to a magical afternoon of tea, laughter, and princess fun! Join us on Sunday, April 12 from 2:30–4:30 PM for a special Mommy & Me Princess Tea Party. Little princesses, moms, and even dads are welcome to attend this enchanting event. 👑

Come dressed in your favorite princess attire and enjoy an afternoon filled with:
🫖 Tea party treats
📖 Princess story time
💃 A bubble dance party
🎨 Arts and crafts
👑 Live performances by princesses
🎁 Lots of fun prizes and giveaways

🎟 Tickets are limited, so be sure to purchase yours while they last!

If you plan to pay at the door, please still register through the link to reserve your seat and plan to arrive 10 minutes early for check-in.

💛 100% of all proceeds support pregnant and parenting teenage moms in Fairbanks, North Pole, Ester, and Fort Wainwright.

This event is a fundraiser benefiting YoungLives Fairbanks, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting young families and helping teen parents experience community, hope, and friendship.

✨ Come make sweet memories while making a difference in the lives of young moms in our community.

Details

Organizer

Venue

  • Sipping Streams Tea Company
  • 36 College Road, Suite 4W
    Fairbanks, 99701 United States     + Google Map