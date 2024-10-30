42nd Annual Athabascan Fiddlers Association Music Fest

The 42nd Annual Athabascan Fiddlers Association (AFA) Music Fest will be held at the Chief David Salmon Tribal Hall in Fairbanks, Alaska. The event starts at 1:00 PM and ends at 12:00 AM each day, with a $20 admission fee. There will be food available for purchase by the Effie Kokrine Leadership Group, raffles, special guests, and door prizes. The event is drug and alcohol-free, open to all ages, and has a curfew at 10:00 PM for those under 12. Hope to see you there!