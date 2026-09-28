44th Annueal Athabascan Music Festival
November 5 @ 1:00 pm - November 7 @ 10:00 pm
Join us for the 44th Annual Athabascan Music Festival!
Since 1984, this 3-day gathering has brought together elders, village bands, youth, and music lovers from across Interior Alaska to celebrate centuries of living culture.
Traditional Fiddling & Acoustic Village Bands: Authentic Athabascan old-time fiddle styles and live music all weekend long.
Cultural Dancing: Upriver and Downriver traditional dances open to everyone.
Community & Fellowship: Share healthy cultural food, honor our ancestors, and pass down original language songs to the next generation.
Sober & Family-Centered: A safe, welcoming environment built for all ages to gather, connect, and celebrate.
Whether you are joining us in person or tuning in via KRFF 89.1 FM and Facebook Live, come be a part of keeping our traditions strong!
Where: Chief David Salmon Tribal Hall — Fairbanks, AK
When: November 5, 6 & 7, 2026 1PM-Midnight (daily)
Who: Open to the whole community!
When: November 5, 6 & 7, 2026 1PM-Midnight (daily)
Who: Open to the whole community!
Become a Festival Partner:
We are currently accepting supporting partners and underwriters for this year’s event! Your support reaches audiences across Alaska via live radio broadcasts and online streams while keeping our culture strong for future generations. Visit krff891.com to learn how you can get involved.
We are currently accepting supporting partners and underwriters for this year’s event! Your support reaches audiences across Alaska via live radio broadcasts and online streams while keeping our culture strong for future generations. Visit krff891.com to learn how you can get involved.