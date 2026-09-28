44th Annueal Athabascan Music Festival

Join us for the 44th Annual Athabascan Music Festival!

Since 1984, this 3-day gathering has brought together elders, village bands, youth, and music lovers from across Interior Alaska to celebrate centuries of living culture.

Traditional Fiddling & Acoustic Village Bands: Authentic Athabascan old-time fiddle styles and live music all weekend long.

Cultural Dancing: Upriver and Downriver traditional dances open to everyone.

Community & Fellowship: Share healthy cultural food, honor our ancestors, and pass down original language songs to the next generation.

Sober & Family-Centered: A safe, welcoming environment built for all ages to gather, connect, and celebrate.

Whether you are joining us in person or tuning in via KRFF 89.1 FM and Facebook Live, come be a part of keeping our traditions strong!





Where: Chief David Salmon Tribal Hall — Fairbanks, AKWhen: November 5, 6 & 7, 2026 1PM-Midnight (daily)Who: Open to the whole community!