After a few days of cooking, eating, and catching up with family and friends, it’s time to get out of the house!

Join Steve Brown and the Bailers for our 4th Annual Post-Thanksgiving Show, a tradition that started back in 2022 and has become one of our favorite nights of the year.

We’ll be playing our original Americana, honky-tonk, and roots rock tunes, with plenty of reasons to get up and dance. There’s something about a Saturday night at the Eagle that’s hard to beat, and we’re looking forward to doing it again.

Saturday, November 28

At the Golden Eagle Saloon in Ester, Alaska

$10 cover

And there will be more details coming soon!

Bring your holiday guests, catch up with old friends, and come shake off those Thanksgiving leftovers with us!