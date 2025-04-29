« All Events

4th of July BBQ & Boat Swap

July 4 @ 1:00 pm - July 5 @ 9:00 pm

Free
Happy 4th of July!
Come to Tanana Lakes for some food and awesome Epic (ultimate frisbee on water) games!
FREE GRILLED GRUB while supplies last!

Details

Start:
July 4 @ 1:00 pm
End:
July 5 @ 9:00 pm
Cost:
Free

Venue

Alaska Dream Adventures