4th of July BBQ & Boat Swap
July 4 @ 1:00 pm
July 5 @ 9:00 pm
Free
Happy 4th of July!
Come to Tanana Lakes for some food and awesome Epic (ultimate frisbee on water) games!
FREE GRILLED GRUB while supplies last!
Venue
Alaska Dream Adventures
