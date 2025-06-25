4th of July Parade & Pig Roast Picnic

THE PARADE:

The parade begins at the corner of Ester Loop and Main Street, progresses down Main Street to the Judges’ stand (across from the Golden Eagle Saloon) then follows Village Road to the Old Nenana, past the post office to the park.Sign-up and line-up 11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Marching begins at noon! (Bribes for judges are strongly encouraged!) No pre-registration required.

THE POTLUCK & PICNIC – 1 p.m.

Potluck starts at 1 p.m. In addition to a truly incredible pig, the ECA provides burgers and dogs and some sides/salads.Bring generously sized potluck items to the community park following the parade for ONE FREE ENTRY.

THE PIG

Cuban-style roasted pig is incredible!! We will once again feature a delicious pig with this year’s picnic/potluck.

THE PRICE

Suggested pig roast/potluck donations are $5 kids, $10 adults, $25 family.Donations above costs support the Ester Community Park purchase and operation!

Looking for something lighter? We have limited items available a la carte. Skip the food line and head straight to the grill for:

Hamburger -$4

Hot dog – $2

Water/Soda – $1

THE PICNIC & GAMES

We have a great field to enjoy picnicing and games.Planning to bring your own food instead of potlucking? Please consider leaving a donation in the “appreciation station” by the gazebo to help support the park which offers such enjoyment for so many families for all these years. Or branch out this year and participate in the community potluck. The more who participate the better it is for all!

MEMBERSHIP

The Fourth of July is a great time to contribute to the community by becoming a member of the Ester Community Association. Annual membership is $10, or $25 family.

VOLUNTEER

Want to help? Send an e-mail to estercommunityassoc@gmail.com and the volunteer coordinator will help line out ways you can help including set-up, food table management, grill mastering, clean-up and other duties.