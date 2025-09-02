5th Annual Community Arts & Crafts Rummage Sale

Don’t miss the 5th Community Arts & Crafts Rummage Sale! The event is the perfect place to buy all manner of arts and crafts supplies, tools, materials, books, and other related items. Get ready to pick up a new hobby for winter at a great price, or restock your craft cabinet if it’s starting to run low.

There are THREE ways to participate in this event:

1. Sell items – Learn how to become a vendor at Fairbanksarts.org. The deadline to register is September 7th.

2. Donate items – You can donate arts & crafts supplies, tools, and materials to Fairbanks Arts Association. Any proceeds from the sale of these items will directly benefit the programs and efforts of Fairbanks Arts Association. This donation could be tax-deductible. The deadline to drop off donations is Wednesday, September 10th, at 5:00 pm. Please call to arrange a time to drop off.

3. Shop – Browse our supplies and stock up on arts and crafts items for all your fall and winter projects! Anything purchased from Fairbanks Arts benefits our programming and helps us keep our events free and open to the public.