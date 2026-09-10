63rd Annual Equinox Marathon

September 19, 2026 | 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Beluga Field, University of Alaska Fairbanks | Fairbanks, Alaska

Public Event – All Are Welcome!

Are you ready to conquer one of the toughest — and most breathtaking — marathons in the world?

The legendary Equinox Marathon returns for its 62nd year, bringing runners from across Alaska and beyond to the heart of Interior Alaska’s wild beauty. With over 3,300 feet of vertical gain, a grueling double climb over Ester Dome, and a course that weaves through pristine trails, this is not your typical road race — this is a true test of grit, endurance, and heart.

Whether you’re a seasoned marathoner, a relay warrior, or a brave first-timer, the Equinox Marathon is an unforgettable adventure.

What to Expect:

Full Marathon & 3-Leg Relay options

Stunning trail course through the boreal forest and alpine terrain

Nine fully stocked aid stations plus one at the finish line

Weather roulette! Be ready for anything from golden fall sunshine to early winter snow

Start & Finish Line: Beluga Field, UAF

Join us in Fairbanks for a bucket-list race that will push your limits and leave you inspired. From the thrill of the climb to the camaraderie of the finish line, the Equinox Marathon is a true Alaskan experience you don’t want to miss.