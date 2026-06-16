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6th Annual Fall Food Truck Festival

August 15 @ 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Free
🍂🚚 6TH ANNUAL FALL FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL 🚚🍂
Hosted by Aurora Boutique & Homegoods and Vivid Auto Styling
Join us for one of Fairbanks’ most anticipated fall events! 🎉
The Fall Food Truck Festival brings together Fairbanks’ hottest food trucks, bakers, and local vendors all in one place for an afternoon full of great food, shopping, and community fun.
✨ Event Details:
📅 Date: August 15
🕛 Time: 12PM – 6PM
📍 Location: 1891 Frank Ave, Fairbanks, AK 99701
🚚🛍 Now Accepting Vendors & Food Trucks!
• $50 spot fee
• Limited spots available
• Perfect opportunity to showcase your business to a large local crowd
This family-friendly event is a great way to support local businesses, enjoy amazing eats, and celebrate the end of summer going into fall. 🍁
Interested in being a vendor or food truck? Apply now before spots fill up!
👉 Vendor Application:
https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSfwrLfipVh…/viewform…
We can’t wait to see you there! 🎶🍔🛍

Details

  • Date: August 15
  • Time:
    12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
  • Cost: Free

Venue

  • 1891 Frank Ave.