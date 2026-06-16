🍂🚚 6TH ANNUAL FALL FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL 🚚🍂



Hosted by Aurora Boutique & Homegoods and Vivid Auto Styling 6TH ANNUAL FALL FOOD TRUCK FESTIVALHosted by Aurora Boutique & Homegoods and Vivid Auto Styling



The Fall Food Truck Festival brings together Fairbanks’ hottest food trucks, bakers, and local vendors all in one place for an afternoon full of great food, shopping, and community fun. Join us for one of Fairbanks’ most anticipated fall events!The Fall Food Truck Festival brings together Fairbanks’ hottest food trucks, bakers, and local vendors all in one place for an afternoon full of great food, shopping, and community fun.







Event Details:Date: August 15Time: 12PM – 6PMLocation: 1891 Frank Ave, Fairbanks, AK 99701



• $50 spot fee

• Limited spots available

• Perfect opportunity to showcase your business to a large local crowd Now Accepting Vendors & Food Trucks!• $50 spot fee• Limited spots available• Perfect opportunity to showcase your business to a large local crowd

This family-friendly event is a great way to support local businesses, enjoy amazing eats, and celebrate the end of summer going into fall.

Interested in being a vendor or food truck? Apply now before spots fill up!

Vendor Application: