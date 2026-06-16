6th Annual Fall Food Truck Festival
August 15 @ 12:00 pm - 6:00 pmFree
6TH ANNUAL FALL FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL
Hosted by Aurora Boutique & Homegoods and Vivid Auto Styling
Hosted by Aurora Boutique & Homegoods and Vivid Auto Styling
Join us for one of Fairbanks’ most anticipated fall events!
The Fall Food Truck Festival brings together Fairbanks’ hottest food trucks, bakers, and local vendors all in one place for an afternoon full of great food, shopping, and community fun.
The Fall Food Truck Festival brings together Fairbanks’ hottest food trucks, bakers, and local vendors all in one place for an afternoon full of great food, shopping, and community fun.
Event Details:
Date: August 15
Time: 12PM – 6PM
Location: 1891 Frank Ave, Fairbanks, AK 99701
Date: August 15
Time: 12PM – 6PM
Location: 1891 Frank Ave, Fairbanks, AK 99701
Now Accepting Vendors & Food Trucks!
• $50 spot fee
• Limited spots available
• Perfect opportunity to showcase your business to a large local crowd
• $50 spot fee
• Limited spots available
• Perfect opportunity to showcase your business to a large local crowd
This family-friendly event is a great way to support local businesses, enjoy amazing eats, and celebrate the end of summer going into fall.
Interested in being a vendor or food truck? Apply now before spots fill up!
Vendor Application:
We can’t wait to see you there!