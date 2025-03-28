88th International Bonspiel – A Barnspiel
April 3 @ 6:00 pm - April 6 @ 6:00 pm
oin the Fairbanks Curling Club for a long weekend of rootin’ tootin’ Wild West fun! The 88th Annual International Barnspiel is an event you don’t want to miss. Public is welcome, costumes are encouraged, and we’ll have LIVE music both Friday and Saturday night (see https://www.facebook.com/share/1VGEg35Pk2/ for Saturday night ticket info).
Open Format $400/team, 48 team cap. Register at curlfairbanks.org/events
Opening Ceremonies 6pm Thursday & First draw at 7
Around the clock curling!
Bar open daily until late
Public welcome, bring your friends!
Live music Friday night – Petty Crimes
Live music Saturday night – Blackwater Railroad (cover charge $20, pre-sale discount for FCC members).
Junior dinner fundraiser Saturday – BBQ
Championship games Sunday, Awards Banquet to follow
