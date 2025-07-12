8th Annual AK Yoga Festival

Save the date for the 8th Annual Alaska Yoga Festival hosted on Friday, July 11th and Saturday, July 12th at Griffin Park in Fairbanks Alaska!

The festival kicks off on Friday with a series of specialty workshops held throughout the day at various locations around town.

On Saturday immerse yourself in the main event, a marathon of yoga with ALL DAY, ALL YOU CAN YOGA yoga classes happening EVERY HOUR, ON THE HOUR. Enjoy hour long yoga and wellness sessions led by top instructors from across the state and beyond.

It’s a full weekend of inspiration, relaxation and community. Stay tuned for more details at www.AKYOGAFEST.com

Our 2025 non-profit partner is the Resource Center for Parents and Children!

Mandala designed by Chantelle Marie Art! How cute!