Save the date for the 9th Annual Alaska Yoga Festival hosted on Friday, July 10th and Saturday, July 11th at Griffin Park in Downtown, Fairbanks, Alaska!

www.AKYOGAFEST.com

The festival kicks off on Friday with a series of specialty workshops held throughout the day at various locations around town.

On Saturday immerse yourself in the main event, a marathon of yoga with ALL DAY, ALL YOU CAN YOGA yoga classes happening EVERY HOUR, ON THE HOUR. Enjoy hour long yoga and wellness sessions led by top instructors from across the state and beyond.

It’s a full weekend of inspiration, relaxation and community. Stay tuned for more details at www.AKYOGAFEST.com

**EDUCATOR APPLICATIONS OPEN until Friday, April 24th at 8pm.

https://www.eventbrite.com/…/2026-educator-application…

**VENDOR APPLICATIONS OPEN

https://www.eventbrite.com/…/2026-vendorbooth…

**OWN A WELLNESS STUDIO? Become a Sangha Partner with AKYOGAFEST:

https://www.eventbrite.com/…/2026-sangha-studio…

**EARLY BIRD TICKETS ON SALE APRIL 1st

https://www.eventbrite.com/…/tickets-to-akyogafest-2026…

**SWAG AVAILABLE IN-PERSON and ON SALE APRIL 1st through LUMI Coffee Bar (Fairbanks Local) https://www.lumiakcoffee.com/akyogafest

Our 2026 non-profit partner is the Resource Center for Parents and Children!

Mandala designed by Emma Benjamin.