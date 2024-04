Fairbanks Drama Association & Fairbanks Children’s Theatre presents

A Raisin in the Sun

Sponsored by

Bert and Becky Bell

Written by

Lorraine Hansberry

Directed by

Diane “Bunny” Fleeks

Tickets are available online at AKtickets.com

Or call the box office Monday through Friday | 10:30 to 5:00 PM | 907-456-PLAY