ADF Presents: MODERNISM, INC. – A documentary about a pioneer of modern design

MODERNISM, INC. – A documentary about a pioneer of modern design

Architect Eliot Noyes was one of the leading pioneers of modern design during the mid-century, post-war boom in the United States.

Educated by Walter Gropius at Harvard, Noyes did more than anyone to align the Modernist design ethos to the needs of ascendant corporate America. His impact on companies like IBM and Mobil Oil paved the way for Apple and many of the other design-conscious brands we know today.

Modernism, Inc. follows Noyes’ career up to a time when disruptive designers of the early ’70s began pushing back against the Modernist view of progress. As he did in Eames: The Architect and the Painter (co-directed with Bill Jersey), filmmaker Jason Cohn uses the story of a mid-century icon to raise contemporary questions about the role of a designer in today’s world.