Alaska Alpine Club Gear Swap

The Alaska Alpine club annual gearswap is happening downstairs at the UAF Wood Center on Saturday, February 8th, from 1pm to 3pm. Drop off for goods to be sold will occur on Friday evening from 6:00 – 9:00 PM and Saturday morning from 9:00 -12:00. All used personal outdoor recreational items are encouraged to be brought and priced to sell! There is a %15 fundraiser fee for all items sold that will go directly towards club activities. This event is CASH ONLY so please stop by your bank before attending. There is also an ATM available in the Wood Center.