Alaska Author Night: Bonnie-Sue Hitchcock

Lifelong Alaskan, former commercial fisherwoman and public radio journalist Bonnie-Sue Hitchcock is the author of The Smell of Other People’s Houses (2016) and Everyone Dies Famous in a Small Town (2021). Both received extensive accolades and prizes for young adult literature. Her 2016 book was published in eight languages. Bonnie-Sue will read from her books and preview her upcoming novel, due out in 2027. Solstice Books (2nd Ave) has pre-ordered Bonnie-Sue’s past books. Purchase and bring to the event for signing. Light refreshments served.