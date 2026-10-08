Alaska Food Festival & Conference

Join other local crafters for a cozy evening hosted by Alaskan Expressions working on your current projects and enjoying snacks and drinks, all while enjoying classic humor of The Princess Bride.

Here are the details:

Who: anyone who has a quiet craft to work on

When: October 16, 2026 at 6:45pm

Where: JP Jones Community Center, 2400 Rickert St.

Cost: $20 per ticket; children 10 years old and under enter free

Please note that the movie will start promptly at 6:45pm and will end at approximately 8:30pm.

Snacks can be brought to share, though this is not required! Alaskan Expressions will be providing limited snacks and drinks that are included in the cost of your ticket.

Spots are limited so secure yours today!