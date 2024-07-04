« All Events

Alaska Goldpanners Home Baseball Game

July 4 @ 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

$10

Cheer on your local baseball team the Alaska Goldpanners at one of the many home games!

July 4
2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
$10
Website:
https://goldpanners.pointstreaksites.com/view/goldpanners/

Alaska Goldpanners
Growden Memorial Park
207 Wilbur St. 99701 + Google Map